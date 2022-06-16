Neely Fuller Jr & Dr. James Small l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Frances Cress Welsings’ mentor Neely Fuller Jr. takes our classroom on Thursday morning. Brother Neely will explain his tome on Racism/White Supremacy. Many of you know his conclusion that if you don’t understand how the system of Racism/white supremacy works and all that it entails, then everything else you think you understand will only confuse you. Before Pan African Educator & Activist-scholar Dr. James Small will be in the Professors’ chair.

