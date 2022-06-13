WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Pan African & Reparations advocate, Dr. David Horne returns to our classroom on Monday morning. Dr. Horne will examine the new deal on Gun Laws. Dr. Horne will also discuss, The January 6th hearings, the Mid-term elections, his recent trip to Ethiopia, the Summit of the Americas, and more. Before Dr. Horne. a Fathers Day message from Commissioner Frank Malone of the 100 Fathers Inc. Starting the week with a report on the move to Save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. David Horne & Commissioner Frank Malone l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com