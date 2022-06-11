WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Kemetologist Tony Browder returns to our classroom on Thursday. Brother Tony will update us on the John Henrik Clarke mural, Black Unity, his excavation project & his Egypt on the Potomac trips. Before Brother Tony Chicago, activist-preacher Anthony Williams explains why he’s calling on Congress to declare civilian violence a public health crisis. Getting us started Florida Today’s Investigative Reporter, Jeff Gallop.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Kemetologist Tony Browder, Anthony Williams & Jeff Gallop l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com