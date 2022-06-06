Dr. Gerald Horne, Darnell Parker & President of the NACCP Derrick Johnson l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Chairman of the History & African American studies Department at the University of Houston returns to our classroom on Monday. Dr. Gerald Horne will touch on several topics, including the recent mass shootings. Dr. Horne will also discuss the January 6th hearings, issues in Niger, Senegal & South Africa & more. Before Dr. Horne, The President of the NACCP, Derrick Johnson. Getting us started Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker on the prospects of a recession, rising oil prices, cryptocurrency & more.

