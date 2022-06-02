Mystery Man Mark from Anaheim & Activist Preacher Rodney Hudson l The Carl Nelson Show

Mystery Man Mark from Anaheim returns to the WOL classroom on Thursday morning. Dick Gregory described Mark as a Human Early Warning System. Mark will tell us if the Civil War he predicted is underway. Mark will also discuss Putin’s invasion of Ukraine & more. Before Mark. Baltimore activist Preacher Rodney Hudson on why he has high hopes for The Charm City.
