Mystery Man Mark from Anaheim & Activist Preacher Rodney Hudson l The Carl Nelson Show

Mystery Man Mark from Anaheim returns to the WOL classroom on Thursday morning. Dick Gregory described Mark as a Human Early Warning System. Mark will tell us if the Civil War he predicted is underway. Mark will also discuss Putin’s invasion of Ukraine & more. Before Mark. Baltimore activist Preacher Rodney Hudson on why he has high hopes for The Charm City.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

