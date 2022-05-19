WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Metaphysician & Master Herbalist Doctah B Sirius checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Doctah B will discuss, how to handle the stress of being Black and living in America. Doctah B will explain how stress triggers Strokes, Hypertension, Dementia & Kidney Disease. Doctah B will offer some solutions and talk about DNA repair, Detoxification & the after-effects of COVID 19. Before Doctah B, author Dr. Gail Christopher reviews the new Federal anti-Lynching Law.

Doctah B Sirius & Dr. Gail Christopher l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com