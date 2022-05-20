Journalist A. Peter Bailey, Activist Andre Parvenu & Jan Perry l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrate el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, Malcolm X’s birthday on WOL. Today had he lived, Malcolm would be 97. Journalist A. Peter Bailey, who was at the Audubon Ballroom the evening of Malcolm’s assassination, will lead a discussion on Malcolm’s legacy. Following Peter, LA activist Andre Parvenu will explain efforts to rename a major thoroughfare for Malcolm. Andre will also preview LA’s 17th annual Malcolm X Festival. LA congressional hopeful Jan Perry will conclude today’s session announcing proposed legislation if she is elected.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

