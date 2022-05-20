Journalist A. Peter Bailey, Activist Andre Parvenu & Jan Perry l The Carl Nelson Show

Celebrate el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, Malcolm X’s birthday on WOL. Today had he lived, Malcolm would be 97. Journalist A. Peter Bailey, who was at the Audubon Ballroom the evening of Malcolm’s assassination, will lead a discussion on Malcolm’s legacy. Following Peter, LA activist Andre Parvenu will explain efforts to rename a major thoroughfare for Malcolm. Andre will also preview LA’s 17th annual Malcolm X Festival. LA congressional hopeful Jan Perry will conclude today’s session announcing proposed legislation if she is elected.
