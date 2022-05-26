WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

This afternoon, Pan African Griot & a scholar-activist, Professor James Small checks into the WOL classroom. Professor Small will discuss today’s, World Africa Day. Professor Small will explain the difference between World Africa Day & Black Liberation Day. The day calls for Celebrating Africa’s strong cultural identity and common heritage. Before Dr. Small, Investigative Reporter Greg Palast reviews Tuesday’s primary elections. Greg will also talk about the Texas shooting and if that will factor into the Political races going forward.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Professor James Small & Investigative Reporter Greg Palast l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com