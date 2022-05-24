Dr. Ray Winbush & Publisher Paul Coates l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan States University Research Professor Dr. Ray Winbush checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Winbush will examine a poll indicating Three-quarters of Black Americans are worried that they or someone they love will be attacked because of their race. Dr. Ray Winbush will also look at Tuesday’s Georgia primary races & how The real first Memorial Day was founded by formerly enslaved Black Americans. Before Dr. Winbush, Publisher Paul Coates. The former Black Panther will talk about his journey to becoming a successful publisher.

Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate

