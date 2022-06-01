WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Master P took to social media to break the sad news that his daughter, Tytyana Miller had passed away. Ahough he didn’t reveal exactly how she died, Tytyana Miller had battled substance abuse problems and many suspected that might’ve played a part in her passing.

Now TMZ is reporting that police are indeed pointing to an overdose as the cause of death for the 29-year-old as drug paraphernalia was found where Miller had passed away. However, drug substances weren’t present on the scene. Because of that police think Miller might’ve OD’d on whatever she might’ve been using.

We’re told the autopsy has been completed, but toxicology results will take several weeks.

As we’ve reported with other cases, fentanyl has been a silent killer in many OD deaths. Our law enforcement sources tell us there’s no evidence right now it’s connected to Tytyana’s death — but if it shows up in toxicology, we’re told LAPD investigators will go into overdrive to find out who supplied the drugs.

This is just sad all around.

Knowing the pain that addiction can inflict on the family of those who suffer from substance abuse, Master P is committing himself to helping those who are going through the same situation he just went through with his daughter. “I put my faith and trust in God, I realize that no person is exempt from pain or death. Every day families are dealing with the loss of their loved ones due to mental illness and substance abuse. I have committed to invest my time, resources and passion to help other families affected by these same issues. Our healing process will not end in grief, we will celebrate my daughter’s life. Tytyana was inspiring, uplifting, artistic and a loving person who deeply cared for others.” Props to Master P for taking the initiative to help those in need. Our deepest condolences to him and his family during such a tragic time.

Police Suspect Drug Overdose As Master P’s Daughter’s Cause Of Death was originally published on hiphopwired.com