NFL Player Jeff Gladney Killed In Car Accident

Jeff Gladney, a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, was tragically killed in a car accident on Memorial Day. The news of Gladney’s passing came from a college teammate of his and was later confirmed by his agent.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor tweeted on Monday (May 30), “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”

Reagor and Gladney were teammates at Texas Christan University, with TCU officials later releasing a statement honoring Gladney’s contributions and continued support of the school.

From TCU:

Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son.

He will be missed by our entire community. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to Jeff’s family, friends and TCU teammates.

According to a report from Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney and an unnamed female passenger were killed during a crash in Dallas. Officials so far have yet to determine the reason for the crash.

Gladney, a native of New Boston, Texas, recently made the news after purchasing his mother a new home. He is also the father of a toddler who just turned one this past February. He began his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings but was let go in 2021 after a domestic violence charge. He was later found not guilty of the charge. Gladney signed with the Arizona Cardinals this past March.

Jeff Gladney was 25.

