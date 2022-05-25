InspireHIM 2022 Awards Sweepstakes [Register Here]

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The 92Q, Magic 95.9 & Praise 106.1 inspireHIM Awards Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on Monday, May 23, 2022 and end on Sunday, June 13, 2022 (“Sweepstakes Period”). This Sweepstakes will be conducted exclusively online. Four (4) winners will each be awarded one (1) Award (ARV $65), Cash in the amount of Two Hundred Dollars (ARV $200), and a digital link for them to attend the virtual awards ceremony to be held on June 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. EST (total ARV $265) (“Prize”).

See full rules below: