Maryland Lottery Awards More Than $32.5M Weekly Prizes

Check your tickets! You may be sitting on a winner.

According to Fox Baltimore, more than $32.5 million has been won by players across Maryland in top prizes!

A retailer in Lexington Park sold two $50,000 winning Pivk 5 tickets — Lottery players in Upper Marlboro and Crisfield also hit the jackpot with $100,000 prizes. Futher west, a Mega Millions player in Hagerstown bought a ticket for the May 17 drawing worth $44,000 in prizes. Chiiiiiile, at least 51 tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the last seven days.

However, as of May 23, 25 tickets sold last week remain unclaimed. You know what this means? You better check those tickets! A list of unclaimed tickers can be found below.

$10,000 MONOPOLY Fast Play ticket sold May 22 at 7-Eleven #32361, 504 Edgewood Road, Edgewood

$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold May 20 at 7-Eleven #39766, 12101 Snowden Farm Parkway, Clarksburg

$10,719 Racetrax ticket sold May 21 at Victabol, 7416 Windsor Mill Road, Windsor Mill

$11,600 Racetrax ticket sold May 21 at Lucky World, 8521 Liberty Road, Randallstown

$11,533 Racetrax ticket sold May 20 at Jiffy Mart, 3137 Baltimore Boulevard, Finksburg

$12,294 Racetrax ticket sold May 21 at Shell Food Mart, 7430 Riggs Road, Adelphi

$15,326.70 Raccetrax ticket sold May 22 at Express Mart, 15709 Hall Road, Bowie

$15,727 Racetrax ticket sold May 20 at High’s #140, 4901 Erdman Avenue, Baltimore

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 22 at 7-Eleven #39243, 3436 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 21 at Belvedere Plaza Liquors, 5658 The Alameda, Baltimore

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 20 at Cigarette Depot, 8111 Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 19 at Crescent Convenience, 7475 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 17 at Eastover Pure, 5401 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 20 at Kellers Market, 15624 Livingston Road, Accokeek

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 17 at Lady’s Liquors, 6474 Crain Highway, La Plata

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 16 at Meadow’s Market and Restaurant, 9400 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 21 at Monument Grocery, 2342 East Monument Street, Baltimore

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 17 at Red Dot Liquors, 7408 Windsor Mill Road, Baltimore

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 17 at Third Base, 28085 Point Lookout Road, Loveville

$25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 21 at Westlake Liquors, 1182 Smallwood Drive, Waldorf

$29,698 Racetrax ticket sold May 21 at E-Z Convenience, 8104 Loch Raven Boulevard, Towson

$44,000 Mega Millions ticket sold May 16 at Martin’s #6104, 1729 Dual Highway, Hagerstown

$50,000 Pick 5 ticket sold May 19 at Lakeside Wine & Spirits, 9229 Lakeside Boulevard, Owings Mills

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold May 21 at Marlton Liquor, 9518 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro

Two $50,000 Pick 5 tickets sold May 17 at Canopy Liquors, 21636 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only.

Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. Lottery prizes valued up to and including $25,000 can be redeemed at any of Maryland’s six licensed casinos. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

