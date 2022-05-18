The Notorious B.I.G. Will Receive Empire State Honor For 50th Birthday

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Notorious B.I.G. was tragically murdered in 1997 at the age of 24, just as his career was soon to take on new heights. New York City will honor the Hip-Hop legend‘s 50th birthday this weekend.

The Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Is The Illest

On Friday (May 20), the Empire State Building will host a ceremony ahead of illuminating the building the following day. The venture is a partnership between Bad Boy, Atlantic Records, Rhino Records, and the estate of The Notorious B.I.G.

Along with the lighting ceremony, the Empire State Building Observatory Experience will feature an avatar of Biggie Smalls for viewing. The photograph will display throughout Saturday, and fans can purchase exclusive Biggie x ESB apparel at the experience.

On Saturday, Biggie’s 50th, the Empire State Building will be illuminated red and white with a rotating crown in the mast. The Friday ceremony will be attended by Ms. Voletta Wallace, Christopher Wallace, Jr., T’Yanna Wallace, Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, Faith Evans, and Jadakiss.

The MTA will release a special MetroCard in honor of Biggie exclusively across three subway stations in Brooklyn. Lafayette Avenue, Clinton – Washington Ave., and Atlantic Ave. – Barclays Center, all near the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. At the Clinton – Washington Ave. station, Amazon Music will host a [RE]DISCOVER takeover featuring artwork from local artists.

Along with the festivities, The Life After Death 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe 8-LP boxed set will be released that Saturday

Lincoln Center, in partnership with Bad Boy/ Atlantic/Rhino Records, will host an orchestral tribute on June 10 with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson at the composer’s helm. Amazon Music will stream the event exclusively on its Twitch channel.

Born Christopher Wallace, Biggie became a superstar under Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Bad Boy Records became a household name. The Notorious B.I.G.’s ability to craft hits along with hard bars displayed the scope of his ability.

