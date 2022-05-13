Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers’ Tour Dates Have Been Announced

The release of West Coast rap king Kendrick Lamar’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, has been met with universal praise from fans, and soon they’ll be able to experience the music live with an upcoming world tour that’s just been announced by K. Dot.
Labeled The Big Steppers Tour, the Pulitzer Prize-winning emcee will hit the road for a five-month stint that will reach North America, Europe and Australia before wrapping in New Zealand in December. The tour kicks is set to kick off in Oklahoma on July 19. Lamar will be joined by nephew and fellow GRAMMY-winning rap sensation Baby Keem on all dates, with Tanna Leone joining for select stops.
Peep the dates on The Big Steppers Tour below:
Tue Jul 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Thu Jul 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Jul 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jul 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Jul 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
Wed Jul 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Jul 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sat Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Thu Aug 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Aug 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sun Aug 07 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
Tue Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Wed Aug 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Thu Aug 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Aug 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Tue Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Aug 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Fri Aug 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sat Aug 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Aug 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Thu Sep 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Tue Sep 06 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
Wed Sep 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Oct 07 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Mon Oct 10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Tue Oct 11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Thu Oct 13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
Sat Oct 15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Mon Oct 17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
Wed Oct 19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
Fri Oct 21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Oct 24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle
Tue Oct 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
Wed Oct 26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna
Fri Oct 28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Sun Oct 30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Mon Oct 31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
Wed Nov 02– Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Thu Nov 03 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
Fri Nov 04 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
Sat Nov 05 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Mon Nov 07 – London, UK – The O2
Tue-Nov 08 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Nov 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Wed Nov 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Thu Dec 01 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena
Sun Dec 04 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena
Thu Dec 08 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena
Mon Dec 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center
Fri Dec 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Kendrick spoke from his soul on this album, touching on topics ranging from toxic relationships and a confusion on the reunion of rap rivals Drake & Kanye, to the more serious subjects of trans acceptance and molestation being a generational curse within many Black families. It’s for that reason and many more that some consider this one to be the tour of the year.
All US stops on The Big Steppers Tour will first be available to Cash App customers through an exclusive presale. Starting Thursday, May 19, from 10AM to 10PM local time, new and existing Cash App Cash Card holders can unlock the special presale and purchase tickets by using the first 9 numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase immediately. General admission begins Friday, May 20, at 12PM local time on oklama.com.
