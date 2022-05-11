Blac Chyna Says Judge “Extremely Biased” In Defamation Lawsuit

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The fallout from the defamation lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna against the Kardashian-Jenner clan is still settling, and the reality show star claims that the judge in the case was biased against her from the beginning.

According to reports, Blac Chyna has filed a peremptory challenge against the judge who presided over her lawsuit, Gregory W. Alarcon. The documents detailing the motion state claim that Alarcon “exhibited an ‘undeniably hostile and extremely biased’ attitude towards her and [her attorney] Ms. [Lynne] Ciani since April 19 and April 20, 2022.” The claim by Angela White, aka Blac Chyna, also states that the alleged bias had a significant impact on significant parts of the case which include “the jury making ‘key liability verdicts in her favor’” when it came to Kim Kardashian and “denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form.” The lawsuit began in April, with Blac Chyna suing Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner for using their influence to spoil her contract with E!, resulting in the cancellation of her show with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian. A ruling would later remove Kim Kardashian from the lawsuit.

Chyna’s claims were echoed by Walter Mosley, the executive producer of “Rob and Chyna”. In a report from TMZ, he felt that the judge exhibited some unbalanced behavior as he testified during the trial. The legal team for the Kardashians made swift moves to counter the filing of the preemptory motion on Monday afternoon (May 9th) with a 20-page opposition filing, claiming that Blac Chyna and her lawyer “nonetheless proceeded without complaint as Judge Alarcon presided over a 10-day trial” and that the motion is a “baseless effort to save face after losing at trial.” They conclude by requesting that the “statement of disqualification be stricken, that her request for disqualification be denied, and that Ms. Ciani be sanctioned in an amount to be determined in [the family’s] separately served noticed motion.”

