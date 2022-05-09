McCormick Announces Limited Edition Old Bay Goldfish

CLOSE
The snack that smiles back might have just gotten a little tastier.
McCormick announced Monday that they have partnered with Pepperidge Farm to create a limited edition of Old Bay seasoned Goldfish Crackers for stores and as Baltimoreans, we are indeed interested.
The crackers are already available online at McCormick’s website for $5.58 per pack, however, they are limited to two per customer. They are expected to hit stores this month wherever Goldfish are sold — the exact date is unclear.
But we have to know, are you trying this snack?!
