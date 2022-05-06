WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

What would you do if you woke up $1 million richer? Well, that was the case for one lucky Baltimore man who received his booster shot!

The lucky 57-year-old who was given the name “Mr. Millionaire” collected his $1 million prize looking like the money, and we love to see it! He came dressed in a gold dollar sign hat paired with dollar sign shades and a shirt covered in $100 bills. However, other details about his identity were not released. (Smart man..)

According to WBALTV-11, there is a soon-to-be “Mrs. Millionaire” who convinced him to get his booster shot and as we can see, she clearly has great judgment! They are waiting until the check clears to decide how to spend their new fortune.

Congrats to the two!

https://mobile.twitter.com/GoVAXMaryland/status/1522281749170036739?cxt=HHwWhoC5te_LnaAqAAAA

Baltimore Man Wins $1 Million VaxCash 2.0 Prize was originally published on 92q.com