May The 4th Be With You: Meta Quest & ILMxLAB Team Up For Star Wars Day Content

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Star Wars Day is soon approaching and fans of the vast universe of the Star Wars franchise will undoubtedly spread the vibes of the Force across the galaxy, or, in this case, the metaverse. Meta Quest and ILMxLAB, the immersive studio from Lucasfilms, joined, ahem, “forces” to bring fans some exciting Star Wars Day activities.

Meta Quest 2, the leading all-in-one VR experience, is the place for fans to get into the full slate of Meta Quest’s Star Wars experiences for 50% off retail price from now through May 5.

Below are the descriptors for the Meta Quest Star Wars experiences:

ILMxLAB’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is an action-adventure experience where you’ll take on the role of a droid repair technician operating near the Outer Rim. When a group of pirates attack you on Batuu, you’ll discover that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero.

ILMxLAB’s Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is a three-part story that combines immersive cinematic storytelling with dramatic interactive play. Explore the world of Darth Vader and complete your journey—with the fate of Mustafar hanging in the balance.

Star Wars Pinball VR by Zen Studios surrounds you in virtual reality—featuring 8 amazing tables and a customizable fan cave that houses your pinball tables and collectibles.

Beyond Meta Quest, fans aged 13 and older visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will have the opportunity to immerse themselves deep into the world of Star Wars via ILMxLAB’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

Through July 21, those fans will be able to get free giveaways with purchases of the Meta Quest 2 headset available onsite. Those fans who complete the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge experience on Star Wars Day (May 4) will go home with a poster featuring the Guavian Death Gang cell operating on Batuu and their merciless leader, Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson), found exclusively at Disney Springs.

Learn more about Meta Quest and ILMxLAB Star Wars Day happenings by following this link.

May The 4th Be With You!

—

Photo: ILMxLABm

May The 4th Be With You: Meta Quest & ILMxLAB Team Up For Star Wars Day Content was originally published on hiphopwired.com