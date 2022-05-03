WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

City leaders gathered Monday, calling for change after a violent weekend in Baltimore.

Congressmen Kweisi Mfume, along with Mayor Brandon Scott and others, gathered outside of Baltimore’s City Hall demanding that violence and crime be the city’s top priority.

From Friday to Sunday, 10 people were shot – three of which were fatal. So far this year, the city has recorded 113 homicides and 229 non-fatal shootings.

“Crime and education must be a top priority for our city,” Mfume said in a tweet.

City Leaders Demand Change After Violent Weekend In Baltimore was originally published on magicbaltimore.com