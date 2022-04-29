Woman Killed By The Father Of Her Late Baby After Admitting To Dumping Newborn’s Dead Body In The Trash

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Some news stories come with a bone-chilling aftereffect that can even be hard to simply write and report on. Sadly, a recent case out of Washington, D.C. proved to be just that as the details are unbearably heartbreaking. Be warned, as the story below is very graphic.

A woman was found stabbed to death in her Fifth District apartment following a fit of rage from her late newborn’s father when he discovered she dumped their two-month-old’s lifeless body in the trash after accidentally smothering him in her sleep last year.

Prior to her recent murder, victim LaDonia Boggs was already awaiting trial in the death of her premature infant son, Kyon Jones. Her cooperation with authorities in telling them exactly what happened persuaded prosecutors to charge her with tampering with evidence instead of murder. Boggs said at the time that she had taken PCP and went to sleep with Kyon in bed with her. When she awoke, she discovered the premature child unresponsive and immediately went into a panic.

“I came back in the house and got a blanket and his car seat, and wrapped it up and took it outside and just throwed it in the trash,” she said in a recorded video interview that may have now led to her murder. The tampering charges stem from surveillance video at her apartment complex on Benning Road NE that caught her carrying a car seat, plastic bag and cardboard box to the dumpster that appeared “large enough to carry a 2-month-old infant.”

The baby’s father, Carl Jones, was located by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force after he was caught on security camera carrying a knife outside of Boggs’s building. He’s currently being ordered to remain in jail until trial begins, where he’ll face second-degree murder while armed. His attorney argued in Thursday’s hearing that no physical evidence exists or eyewitnesses to link her client to the slaying, although Jones himself is quoted as saying during questioning, “If I did [kill LaDonia Boggs], would I be wrong for doing that?”

