While plans following a viral campaign last year didn’t pan out for him to become the rightful next host of Jeopardy!, veteran actor LeVar Burton still has managed to remain a fixture in the public eye and even landed a gig as host of the revered Scripps National Spelling Bee.

For his decades of work in Hollywood, highlighted by a career-defining role as Kunta Kinte in the iconic miniseries Roots, Burton will be receiving a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Award ceremony happening later this year.

The Children’s & Family Emmys marks the first new expansion made by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences since 1979. Burton himself has received multiple Emmys throughout his career, mainly for his work as executive producer and performer on the long-running children’s series Reading Rainbow.

Burton’s acting career is more than deserving of the honor, which kicked off at the age of 17 when he switched career paths from being a practicing priest after questioning the Catholic faith. It would only be a few years later at age 19 that he landed the coveted role as Kunta Kinte in the still-culturally significant ABC miniseries that originally aired over multiple nights in January 1977. The performance would land him his very first Emmy nomination in the “Outstanding Lead Actor for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series” category.

We can’t wait for LeVar Burton to receive all the flowers he deserves by way of a Lifetime Achievement honor at the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, set to be held on December 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.

Congrats again, OG LB!

LeVar Burton To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At Inaugural New Emmys Ceremony was originally published on blackamericaweb.com