Chris Rock Performs For the Sold Out Lyric, Poses With Fans in the City

It feels like it happened years ago but we’re just a few weeks removed from the infamous “Slap at the Oscars”. Will Smith has since been banned from the Academy for 10 years and Chris Rock has found himself back on the road. His latest stop was here this weekend at the sold-out Lyric.

The theater says that the tickets for his shows sold out minutes after the Oscars. 2,000 fans packed the house for Friday night’s show and Mayor Brandon Scott was said to have attended Saturday’s show. According to Channel 13’s Annie Rose Ramos, Rock took the stage, “I’m alright, I’m alright…healed from the nicks and bruises, for the most part.” He recapped the, “greatest night in television history” for about 30 seconds before going into his normal show, which lasted about an hour and a half.

“I’m hoping he talks about that smack! That’s the only reason why I bought the tickets because after that smack I wanted to see what he has to say,” guest Ashley Andrews said. “We want to know Chris, let us know what is going on, put it in your jokes” Dr. Zakiya Mabery, another guest, said. “We wanna hear his side of the story, how he’s feeling afterward, has he talked to will or Jada? I’m curious to know, aren’t you?”

Phones were prohibited from the show and guests were given plastic bags to keep them in. That’s why you haven’t seen any clips from the weekend’s performances.

He certainly took over the timeline as residents were excited to see him out and about the city. Judging by the photos, he made a stop over at the Sound Garden.

