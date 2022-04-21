Kerry Washington To Join ‘The Simpsons’ As Bart’s New Teacher

After 22 years in the acting industry, celebrated film & television star Kerry Washington has graced our screens as a variety of diverse characters. Now, it looks like her next role will see her heading over to Springfield.
The Scandal star is set to join FOX’s long-running animated series The Simpsons as a permanent replacement to voice the teacher of fan-favorite character Bart Simpson. Diehard fans of the show are aware that the original character, Mrs. Krabappel, was retired back in 2013 following the real-life death of voice actor Marcia Wallace. Washington will join the cast in the role of Rayshelle Peyton, which Entertainment Weekly describes as a “very thoughtful, highly capable, and rather unfiltered fourth-grade teacher.” Her animated debut is slated for the upcoming April 24 episode airing this Sunday.
Here’s more on Kerry Washington’s road to The Simpsons by way of co-executive producer Carolyn Omine below, via EW:
Kerry’s debut episode, titled “My Octopus and a Teacher,” show Ms. Peyton and Bart going through a mutual learning experience as teacher and student. This will more than likely be her sole appearance for this season on The Simpsons due to a busy schedule, but writers are already working her into Season 34 to eventually have the same recurring vibe of Mrs. Krabappel.
Watch a preview clip below, and be sure to catch Kerry Washington’s big move to Springfield on The Simpsons this Sunday at 8 PM ET/PT on FOX:
