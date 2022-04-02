CAU Receives $11.8M To Cultivate Metaverse Hub

As the tech landscape continues to evolve, historically Black colleges and universities across the country ensure their scholars are equipped with the tools, knowledge and resources needed to thrive in the space. Clark Atlanta University has received an $11.8 million endowment for the creation of a metaverse hub.
EON Reality—a California-based virtual and augmented reality software developer—provided the school with the grant so that it could contribute to the Knowledge Metaverse. The hub would foster immersive and elevated virtual learning experiences by merging technology and education. The Atlanta-based HBCU will also use the funds to provide training for students and staff on emerging technologies.
George T. French Jr., who serves as President of Clark Atlanta University, says the endowment will instrumentally advance the institution’s virtual education efforts. “Clark Atlanta University remains dedicated to our scholars and equipping them with the best resources and innovative technologies,” he shared in a statement. “As we accelerate our momentum, these essential partnerships support our efforts to step into the future of interactive teaching and learning through relevant and future-focused innovations.”
Dan Lejerskar, the founder of EON Reality, added that ensuring HBCUs have access to cutting-edge technologies will nurture innovation that transforms our society.
“Partnering with a respected HBCU like Clark Atlanta University, whose graduates shape our world every year, demonstrates the impact EON-XR can have on the future of academia and the sciences,” he said. “When a university with their commitment to social justice and deep focus on digital learning can utilize and add to the Knowledge Metaverse, the possibilities for reshaping our society are endless. I can’t wait to see how Clark Atlanta University incorporates EON Reality’s solutions into their curriculum.”
News about the endowment comes after the United Negro College Fund announced it was teaming up with Deloitte Digital to create the online education platform HBCUv.
