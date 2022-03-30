Celebrity News
Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence After Oscars Slap

Via social media, Pinkett Smith broke her silence for the first time since the incident but the message doesn't leave much in the way of clues.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

At the center of the Oscars controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock is Jada Pinkett Smith, the recipient of a joke from the comedian that sprung her husband into action. Via social media, Pinkett Smith broke her silence for the first time since the incident but the message doesn’t leave much in the way of clues.

Taking to Instagram, Pinkett Smith posted a brief sentence that many are attributing to the Academy Awards incident over the weekend.

“This is the season for healing and I’m here for it,’ read the message of the post, which also didn’t have a caption.

The only other potential nod to the moment Pinkett Smith made was a video with Smith that the actor and former rapper posted to his Instagram page.

Chris Rock has yet to speak in detail about the matter.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

