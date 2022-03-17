Local
Maryland Cannabis Company Giving Away Gift Cards To Help With Gas

Just in time for Saint Patty’s day today a Maryland-based medical cannabis company, is giving away $40,000 in Royal Farms gift cards to help patients save a little green at the pump. Over the last four months they say patient purchases have declined, which the company thinks could be due to the rising costs of gas. So they wanna make sure u get some green so they gon give u some green!

CBS Baltimore reports, 

Starting Thursday, the business is offering $10 or $25 Royal Farms gift cards for qualifying purchases of Curio products at the following locations:

• Curio Wellness: 2060A York Road, Timonium• Green Point Wellness, 116 Washington Blvd., Laurel• Green Point Wellness, 823a Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum Heights

