WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Disney+ has really been killing it with their Star Wars spinoff series such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but this time around Disney+ will be bringing back a familiar face that many thought they’d never see again.

For their next installment into the Star Wars universe, Disney+ will be bringing back Ewan McGregor as the OG Jedi in Obi-Wan Kenobi and if the first teaser trailer is any indication of how the series will be, hang on to your lightsaber because ish is about to get real. In the trailer we get an idea of how things are playing out in a galaxy far, far away as the last remaining Jedi’s are being hunted down by the deadly Inquisitors who are on a mission to rid the universe of the force wielding heroes. One of these hunters actually looks like Pinhead from the Hell Raiser franchise but without the nails all over his head.

With Obi hiding out on Tatooine (where we get a look at a young Luke Skywalker), it’s only a matter of time before he comes face-to-face with some red lightsaber rocking villains and ultimately his former apprentice turned classic film villain, Darth Vader, who’ll once again be played by Hayden Christensen. Hayden was a horrible actor in the Star Wars films he starred in, but once he puts on all that black leather and plastic, he’s not bad.

Check out the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it drops on Disney+ this May 25th.

Peep The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Teaser Trailer From Disney+ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: