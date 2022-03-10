Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
Also, in that same Shelby County, a white man, who is a former Tennessee sheriff’s deputy, was accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl. That white man—in the same county and prosecuted by the same prosecutor’s office that sent a Black woman to prison for registering to vote—was granted a plea deal that allowed him to avoid any jail time and he doesn’t even have to register as a sex offender.
According to Fox 13 Memphis, 47-year-old former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Beck was indicted on two counts of rape by force or coercion and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure in 2018. He had been with the sheriff’s office since 2004 but was relieved of his duties without pay after he was charged.
“Investigators in the case said the charges stemmed from incidents involving a teenage girl that occurred over 20 months, dating back to May of 2016,” Fox 13 reported.
On February 28, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office accepted a plea deal that would allow Beck to plead guilty to aggravated assault. According to NBC News, “Court records show the terms of his sentence include supervised probation for three years and a suspension of a four-year prison sentence unless he violates the terms of his probation.”
Violations of the terms of his probation include him getting arrested against or him having any contact with the teenager he was accused of raping for more than one and a half years.
Leslie Ballin, Beck’s attorney, insisted that Beck has professed his innocence from the start and that he only agreed to the plea deal to avoid a jury trial.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, the same woman who prosecuted Moses, said in a statement Monday: “Given the totality of evidence, we ethically could not proceed to trial on the indicted offenses. The decision was made in consultation with the victim.”
Weirich, of course, had different energy when it came to Moses. As we previously reported, she argued that Moses somehow “tricked” a probation officer into not knowing their job and signing off on the certificate declaring that her probation had ended. Weirich also said Moses “refused to file the correct paperwork and fraudulently voted multiple times,” which Moses denied.
OK, but either way, voting multiple times illegally (especially when Moses didn’t realize she couldn’t legally vote) is a hell of a lot different than raping a child multiple times. Imagine a prosecutor going this hard on the former and putting Moses in prison for six years while also feeling it’s OK to let a man accused of the latter avoid any prison time at all.
Hell, even with the plea deal, it’s wild that in Shelby County aggravated assault of a 14-year-old can result in no prison time while voting in error can get you the better part of a decade in prison.
It’s almost as if there are two legal systems in America.
Now, in the interest of fairness, it’s worth mentioning that while Beck moved to avoid a jury trial, Moses reportedly requested a jury trial, and Werich claims she offered Moses a plea deal that would have allowed her to avoid prison as well.
“I gave her a chance to plead to a misdemeanor with no prison time,” Weirich said in a statement. “She requested a jury trial instead. She set this unfortunate result in motion and a jury of her peers heard the evidence and convicted her.”
None of that explains six years in prison for registering to vote illegally.
The system is either broken or it’s designed to throw Black life away while responding to whiteness with leniency.
I’m going with the latter.
SEE ALSO:
74-Year-Old Tennessee Black Woman Exonerated After 27 Years Behind Bars
Tennessee Karen Fired, Son Arrested After Video Showing Them Accosting Black Man Goes Viral
Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared
Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared
1. Devonia Inman, wrongly convicted for murder and robbery
1 of 19
BIG NEWS: After 23 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, Devonia Inman walked out of prison today in Augusta, GA. Here he is with his parents, Dinah and David Ray. Story to come @theintercept. pic.twitter.com/mATpYRXkls— Liliana Segura (@LilianaSegura) December 20, 2021
2. Kevin Strickland, exonerated after wrongful conviction for murderSource:GoFundMe/Tricia Rojo Bushnell 2 of 19
3. Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil IslamSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. Juwan Deering
4 of 19
Juwan Deering is hugging his daughter after serving 15 years in prison. Hear from him at noon. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/BgnpPbJxYo— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarrySReports) September 30, 2021
5. Herbert Alford
5 of 19
A Michigan man who spent nearly five years in custody is suing Hertz for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder. https://t.co/kZaI5tdOv4— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2021
6. Walter Forbes
6 of 19
“I don’t hold contempt for the people who lied to convict me ... The reason is selfish: I wasn’t going to allow them to destroy me," said Walter Forbes, freed and exonerated last week after 37 years with the help of @UofMInnocence. https://t.co/WfanIitchU— The Innocence Project (@innocence) December 14, 2020
7. Termaine Joseph Hicks
7 of 19
An innocent Philadelphia man has been freed after spending 19 years in prison because two police officers wrongly claimed he’d raped a woman and then shot at them, when he’d in fact saved her from a different man .Attorneys for Termaine Joseph Hicks claim cops made up the story . pic.twitter.com/FJp5DQUMoQ— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) December 18, 2020
8. Clifford Williams, Nathan Myers
8 of 19
After a combined 86 years incarcerated for a crime they did not commit, Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were exonerated and released last week! Mr. Myers was 18 when he was arrested and is now 61. Mr. Williams was 33 and is now 76. https://t.co/EH2qPCspEj— Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) April 5, 2019
9. Calvin BrightSource:WUSA9 9 of 19
10. Kevin Baker, Sean Washington
10 of 19
Kevin Baker and Sean Washington received life terms in 1996 that were overturned on appeal in December https://t.co/MSWoxkwPzi— Courier-Post (@cpsj) February 4, 2020
11. Theophalis Wilson
11 of 19
Theophalis Wilson was 17-years-old when he was falsely accused of a triple murder in Philadelphia and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 28 years later, he finally has his freedom. He spoke with @KeithJones https://t.co/mVDISp68hy pic.twitter.com/RQ2pEdZBfM— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 22, 2020
12. Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart
12 of 19
And they are out: Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart walk out of the Baltimore city courthouse after 36 yrs for a crime they didn’t do: pic.twitter.com/5UDGWMZmOB— Tom Jackman (@TomJackmanWP) November 25, 2019
13. Deandre Charles
13 of 19
@KathyFndzRundle: DNA evidence, sketch and phone records linked Deandre Charles to rabbi's murder pic.twitter.com/td66jNFspF— Natalia Zea (@nataliazea4) December 9, 2015
14. Exonerated Five - Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise
14 of 19
Central Park Five prosecutor resigns from Columbia Law School over miniseries fallout https://t.co/eWE3Z8mtGI pic.twitter.com/h3ndyWq7us— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2019
15. Anthony Ray Hinton
15 of 19
Name: Anthony Ray Hinton, who was on Alabama’s Death Row for nearly 30 years for a murder he didn’t commit. In 2018, he wrote about his experience in the NYT bestseller, The Sun Does Shine.— City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) October 4, 2019
Occupation: Works in community education with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery pic.twitter.com/EwiaJueimb
16. Lamar Johnson
16 of 19
Lamar Johnson's mother on his release for murder he didn't commit; "Thank God, I knew he was innocent" #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/BJUcaQNKYO— John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) September 19, 2017
17. Wilbert Jones
17 of 19
Louisiana man freed from prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. Wilbert Jones was arrested in 1971 at the age of 19 and convicted of rape in 1974. A judge overturned his conviction weeks ago. He still had to pay $2,000 bail before becoming a free man today. pic.twitter.com/LYV4gbTPOf— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 15, 2017
18. Xavier DavisSource:Courtesy of Xavier Davis 18 of 19
19. Huwe Burton
19 of 19
2,372nd Exon: Huwe Burton was convicted in 1991 for stabbing his mother to death when he was 16. He was exonerated on Jan 24th after an investigation showed that his confession was coerced and that his mother's real killer was likely a downstairs neighbor. https://t.co/TM3f76moQ5 pic.twitter.com/rsU1NlPr2y— Exoneration Registry (@exonerationlist) February 4, 2019
Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote was originally published on newsone.com