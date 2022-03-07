Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To Maryland To Protest COVID-19 Restrictions

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest to end COVID restrictions.

Protestors say they want to make their own decisions on following coronavirus protocols.

“This isn’t an anti-anything, it is not anti-mask, it is not anti vaxxing, this is pro. It is pro-choice,” said Keith Haskell, Organizer of The Interstate 90 Freedom Convoy Stops.

As COVID cases are decreasing across the nation, many cities and states are loosening their vaccine and mask requirements. As we saw with the NFL’s update.

“Vaccines, treatments, tests, masks, these tools are how we protect people. They enable us to move forward safely and get back to our more normal routines,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

The protesters took laps around the beltway, then made their way Hagerstown, Maryland. Sunday’s protest may mark the beginning of several days of disruptions, according to District of Columbia emergency management officials.

Source: news4jax.com

