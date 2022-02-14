Masks In Baltimore Catholic Schools Are Optional

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Face masks optional in Baltimore-area Catholic schools starting Monday

The battle of to mask or not to mask is still a fierce debate among many. Especially in certain areas such as work, restaurants, and schools. With many states across the country holding meetings, voting, etc. to try and figure out what to do.

Some schools in certain states are moving forward with making masks unnecessary while some are going with the option to choose, to wear a mask or not while in school.

Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan has even urged the school board to rescind the mask mandate for schools.

Well it looks like the catholic schools have made their decision regarding masks, and have decided to go with the optional selection starting Monday. City Catholic Schools are the exception due to the mask mandate still in place in Baltimore City.

The archdiocese of Baltimore said the policy change comes as COVID-19 metrics decline in the region.

Dr. Donna Hargens, superintendent of Catholic Schools said “I think we are going to have some people who are cautious, and, of course, if you are cautious, then your students should wear a mask if you want to have that reassurance of a mask, and we respect that and we honor that.”

