Local
HomeLocal

16-Year-Old Student Shot In Catonsville High School Parking Lot

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Gun and Bullets

Source: Steve Prezant / Getty

A 16-year-old student is expected to survive after they were shot in shoulder in the parking lot of Catonsville High School.

Shots rang at around 3 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the high school’s campus. This happened about 45 minutes after school let out.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melisa Hyatt has vowed to make an arrest in the shooting.

“We’re going to run out every lead that’s part of our investigation, not only to figure out who’s responsible and to bring them to justice, we are going to run this case out,” Hyatt said. “We will make an arrest in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-303-0720.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
Gun and Bullets

16-Year-Old Student Shot In Catonsville High School Parking…

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
01.01.70
Yellow police tape

Sources: Husband Of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Killed In…

Police are not commenting on that alleged motive. 
01.01.70
US-ECOLOGY-GARDEN-URBAN

New Baltimore City Council Legislation Would Turn Vacant…

The city has 15,000 vacant properties and the city owns 1,246 of them. 
01.01.70
Photos
Close