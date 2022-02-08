WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

After being outted as the “Tinder Swindler” on a Netflix documentary by the same name, serial dating app creep Simon Leviev has been banned by every dating app available on your smart phone.

TMZ is reporting that a rep for Match Group has informed them that the notorious dating app swindler has been banned from all of their properties including OkCupid, Hinge, PlentyofFish, OurTime, Meetic, Pairs, and Match after a few women pulled his card on the Netflix documentary, The Tinder Swindler. The rep said Leviev “violated the terms of service at Tinder” as was banned from all their dating platforms due to his transgressions.

“As we reported … a Tinder spokesperson told us Simon — and his many aliases — would no longer be allowed to open an account on their platform, as he violated their terms of service … specifically, impersonation and asking for money.”

In The Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev was exposed by multiple women for gaming them by showering them with love and affection while showing them his “lavish” lifestyle. Once he gained their trust he’d come up with a story in which he needed them to “loan” him money (they would) before eventually ghosting them and moving on to the next victim. Using his ill gotten gains from one victim to entice the next, Leviev was living it up until he was eventually arrested in 2019 and sent back to Isreal where he served 5 months in prison. By that time he had stolen roughly $10 million from his various victims.

Though he’s been banned from all these dating apps, the man is notorious for using different aliases so don’t be surprised if he finds a way to snake his way back onto the dating scene.

Look out ladies, the man is a pro and knows what he’s doing. Mess around he might end up on 90 Day Fiancé or something.

Check out the trailer for The Tinder Swindler below and be safe on those dating apps in 2022.

“Tinder Swindler” Simon Leviev Has Finally Been Banned From Dating Apps was originally published on hiphopwired.com

