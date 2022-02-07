Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Wendy Williams Reportedly Has Assets Frozen, Dementia Suspicions Rising

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

Of all the Wendy Williams health updates following her highly-publicized hospitalization a few months ago — the good, the bad and the contradicting — the latest one that just hit the news is one of the worst so far.

Many outlets are now reporting that the beloved talk show host is fighting to get access back into her Wells Fargo account after a former financial advisor allegedly told the bank that Wendy wasn’t in her right state of mind, fueling suspicions of dementia yet again.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Jasmine Brand was able to obtained the documents exclusively, which state that Wendy is demanding Wells Fargo to unfreeze accounts that she hasn’t been able to access for over two weeks. She reportedly asked for emergency action from the court being that “several million dollars’ worth of funds” are being withheld.

More details below via The Jasmine Brand:

“So, why has Wendy allegedly been locked out of her own bank account?

According to court documents and her attorney, Wendy’s former financial advisor advised the bank that Wendy ‘was of unsound mind,’ among other things.

Meanwhile, the petition claims that Wells Fargo has justified its decision to keep her from her accounts by referencing it’s authority under various client agreements to ‘‘pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction,’ pending judicial or administrative remedies, should they suspect financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.’

Her legal team’s defense is reportedly that the talk show host hasn’t done anything to give Wells Fargo the discretion to pause or reject access to the accounts.

The court docs state that Wendy is suffering ‘imminent and irreparable financial damage.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Her legal team wants to settle the matter quickly by way of arbitration, which they’re requesting be done within 48 hours. Sadly, Wendy still hasn’t spoken out herself to confirm, deny or even just give worried fans a personal update on her current condition. As always, we’ll continue to pray for the best.

Read the docs below via The Jasmine Brand, and continue to send lots of love and light to Wendy during this tough time in her life:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

3 photos Launch gallery

Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

Continue reading Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3653040" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Lifetime / lifetime[/caption] Wendy Williams spotted drippy in her fur coat and boots in the streets of New York City. The talk show host appeared to be all smiles when photos were took of her on Tuesday after coming from a wellness center visitation in Miami earlier in the month. Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House Wendy styled herself with oversized fury boots, and burnt orange fur coat and an Hermès purse as she was escorted into an SUV by her driver. Along side of Wendy also appeared to be her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. As Wendy endured the different trials and tribulations of her health journey, we also took that journey with her from afar. From first being told that she was experiencing health issues, to being on edge on wondering whether or not she would not return to her show, to being seen in a wheelchair with the potential of not being able to walk, to finding out that she would in fact not be returning to her daytime talk show as her health issues stemmed from Graves’ disease and other undisclosed maladie. Wendy Williams Allegedly Confined to Wheelchair & Suffering from Dementia The Wendy Williams Show will continue to feature guest hosts in early 2022. Fat Joe and Remy Ma are scheduled to take over when the show officially returns Jan. 10. Wendy Williams had been staying quiet about her  health progress until she told a blogger outside the Miami wellness center that she was “doing fabulous.” RELATED: Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband RELATED: Wendy Williams Poses Nude For PETA (PHOTOS) RELATED: Sources Say Wendy Williams Is “Crazy Jealous” Of Sherri Shepherd’s Ratings Rise

Wendy Williams Reportedly Has Assets Frozen, Dementia Suspicions Rising  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Local
Speed camera on a highway

Baltimore DOT To Shut Down Portions of I-83…

The cameras were approved last November by the Board of Estimates. 
01.01.70
Close-Up Of Bullets Against White Background

Baltimore Man Hit By Gunfire While Sleeping

A 48-year-old man is expected to survive after he was hit by stray gunfire while sleeping in his Baltimore home.
01.01.70

BWI-Marshall Airport Could Get Thousands of Slot Machines

Under the proposed bill, the slot machines could create jobs and bring revenue to the state's Education Trust Fund. Details…
01.01.70
Photos
Close