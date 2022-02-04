Alabama Teachers Being Called Out For Promoting Critical Race Theory By Celebrating Black History Month

The conversation surrounding Critical Race Theory has created a huge divide in today’s society, separating those that believe it’s important to learn about the history of racism in America and others who feel it promotes an agenda to make modern day Caucasians look like oppressors for the faults of their ancestors.
Although Black History Month is mainly about commemorating the excellence of pioneering Black people who’ve come and gone over the decades, the celebration doesn’t come without acknowledging a past filled with prejudice based on the color of our skin and segregation put in place solely by white people who saw their Black peers as inferior.
It’s for this reason that many teachers in Alabama are getting pushback on their recent Black History Month lessons by parents who want to uphold the ban on CRT that was approved by the Alabama State Board of Education last October.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
As reported by AL.com, Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey made it clear that many people are still very confused on what CRT actually is, telling members of the House Education Policy Committee that “they make a report but it’s not actually CRT.” He spoke further on the confusing reports, stating, “I had two calls in the last week that they’re having a Black History Month program and they consider having a Black history program CRT.” Mackey went on to add, “Having a Black history program is not CRT.”
More on how the issue of intertwining CRT and BHM is being handled in Alabama below, via AL:
“The state board of education in August approved a resolution banning the teaching of divisive concepts in the wake of a national reckoning against critical race theory. The state has also been asked to investigate at least one other alleged violation of the new policy, after a parent complained about a Huntsville teacher diversity training.
Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, chairs the committee and asked committee members on both sides of the aisle to bring someone who could talk about what they think CRT is and what it is not
‘My goal in this conversation’ she said, ‘was that my education policy committee and anybody that wanted to join were able to come and hear maybe different sides of an issue.’”
The presenters in this conversation each agreed that Critical Race Theory is a concept to connect structural racism to various institutions in America, but disagreed on whether it was present in Alabama education.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Overall, it can be assumed that most people who are against CRT are either uneducated on the topic or trying to avoid facing a harsh truth about how white people perceived Black people in the South specifically. “We have never encountered an Alabama educator who seeks to use history or civics to set one group of Alabama students against another or to teach them to hate their country,” said Department of Archives Director Steve Murray.
If only more people can understand that notion.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Another Old White Dude Proves He Doesn’t Understand Critical Race Theory
Another Old White Dude Proves He Doesn’t Understand Critical Race Theory
1.
1 of 15
The Southern Manifesto warned that Brown v. Board would bring about the same kind of chaos Pat Robertson warns CRT is bringing.— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 25, 2021
In reality, it was the Manifesto that helped launch "massive resistance" in the white South, which in turn gave cover for violent white extremists. pic.twitter.com/aaElkiKc6n
2.
2 of 15
Pat robertson said CRT is urging PoCs to rise up and overtake their oppressors ... pic.twitter.com/93Ktg8VrUL— They Call Me Proph (@PropheticDr34ms) June 25, 2021
3.
3 of 15
Pat Robertson just said the quiet part very loudly. The right doesn’t want people learning history (not critical race theory) because they are afraid they’ll be held accountable for their violence and oppression. https://t.co/F7wSejKWKr— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) June 26, 2021
4.
4 of 15
I saw Pat Robertson trending and my first thought was "Finally!"— Chris BecK (@Crispdj) June 25, 2021
But alas, no joy will be had today.
Soon Patty boy, soon. pic.twitter.com/7tjdaW59iX
5.
5 of 15
Pat Robertson also said the feminist agenda encourages women to "kill their children, practice witchcraft, and become lesbians." https://t.co/TjQWTYABNG— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) June 25, 2021
6.
6 of 15
Pat Robertson, Joel Osteen, forced birth misogynists, and all the fake Christians in the Republican Party are why so many others and I don’t attend church anymore— Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 25, 2021
We don’t need to make you rich or listen to your bigotry every week in order to have faith
7.
7 of 15
Come on, who's surprised that whitey white Televangelist Pat Robertson came out against Critical Race Theory? Guy's been a racist for years.— Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) June 25, 2021
8.
8 of 15
Pat Robertson just gave away why the right is putting up Critical Race Theory as a boogeyman. They’re afraid of revenge pic.twitter.com/mLHxDai4vh— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) June 25, 2021
9.
9 of 15
Pat Robertson just admitted a) white folks are the oppressor and b) they’re scared to lose that position. Thanks for the clarification… https://t.co/6KQK94QERt— Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) June 25, 2021
10.
10 of 15
BLACK people have hallways sought JUSTICE, not REVENGE. It is sheer projection when white supremacists like Pat Robertson attempt to portray Black people as the violent ones who are seeking to conquer and oppress. https://t.co/f1AxvD3Tr8— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 26, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Welp, there it is. The thing Pat Robertson's congregation is most afraid of: that they'll be treated the same way they treated people of color. Yep.— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 25, 2021
Somebody feeling guilty. https://t.co/yjHCTF9rih
12.
12 of 15
Who fucking explained Critical Race Theory to Pat Robertson, David Duke? His explanation sounds like it was told to him in one of those meetings of good ole boys in BlacKkKlansman.— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 26, 2021
13.
13 of 15
Me: Sees Pat Robertson trending.— Preston James Dominy (@DominyPreston) June 25, 2021
Also me: please be dead please be dead please be dead please be dead
Twitter: Here's Pat Robertson's thoughts on critical race theory.
Me: pic.twitter.com/uU1Cg5ISj2
14.
14 of 15
Pat Robertson admits that Black people are oppressed while advocating for continuing said oppression. Shocker.— Jesus Fucking Christ 🌈 (@SHEsus__Christ) June 25, 2021
15.
15 of 15
If I understand Pat Robertson correctly, he’s afraid of a hypothetical future in which the last would be first, and the first last. He might want to take a closer look at that book he keeps waving around.— Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) June 25, 2021
Alabama Teachers Being Called Out For Promoting Critical Race Theory By Celebrating Black History Month was originally published on blackamericaweb.com