Suspect Arrested In Missing Case of Akia Eggleston

Akia Eggleston

In May of 2017 Akia Eggleston, who was 8 months pregnant did not show up to her baby shower. Ever since, Investigators have been working to figure out what happened and if she is still alive. Earlier today, Baltimore’ City State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, and Akia’s family did a Press Conference announcing that they have charged a man in the connection of missing Akia. (WBAL)

Michael Robertson was arrested in Michigan on Tuesday in the connection with killing the mother of his unborn child. Akia’s aunt, Sanobia Wilson shared, “In my mind, he has always been a suspect. The eyes were definitely on him. We do believe that he did it, he made her disappear.”

Wilson added, “Thank you to everyone for their thoughts and their prayers and hope for our family that we would find her alive. Even though the evidence says something different, that she’s not, we just want to say thank you and to please continue to keep us in your prayers.”

Cellphone date, photos, text messages and other research tools were used to figure out the timeline before Akia’s disappearance.

At the time of his arrest, he was in Michigan with another woman, who was the mother of his 2 children.

Stay tuned for updates on this story.

