6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In HBCU Bomb Threats

Black History Month got off to an unfortunate start yesterday after multiple HBCUs across the nation experienced bomb threats that forced mandatory lockdowns and cancellation of classes.
Thankfully, it appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for the cause of alarm after the FBI recently identified six suspects in the racially-motivated case.
According to NBC News, the individuals being labeled as persons of interest are described as “tech savvy” minors that’ve been using sophisticated methods of disguising their tracks. Howard University was one of a small group of HBCUs that actually had a similar situation occur just a day prior on Jan 31.
Take a look below at the historically Black colleges and universities that were affected by the bombs threats below, via NBC News:
“In addition to Howard, the University of the District of Columbia, also in Washington, D.C., Morgan State University and Coppin State University in Baltimore, Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia, Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky, Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Mississippi, Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi, Spelman College in Atlanta, Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, and Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi, all reported bomb threats, according to school officials and social media posts.
Like Howard, Kentucky State, Jackson State, the University of the District of Columbia, Tougaloo College and Coppin State issued ‘all-clear’ alerts after finding the threats to be unsubstantiated soon after reporting the threats.
Additional threats were reported at a number of other colleges and universities.”
What makes this situation most unfortunate is that each threat has proven to be a false alarm. Not only do the fake threats disrupt daily school activities, completely throwing off the semester’s academic schedule altogether, they also can make people not take a real bomb threat seriously due to the increasing amount of fake-outs.
The FBI says investigations will continue in the matter, addressing the public earlier this week by stating, “The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats.”
