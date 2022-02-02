National
HomeNational

Starbucks raising prices to offset soaring costs

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Cup of Coffee At Starbucks

Source: Nenov / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, Starbucks on Tuesday announced that it will be increasing the prices of its products in 2022, citing rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and increasing labor costs, according to a statement by the company.

The coffee giant missed its projected quarterly profit as the highly-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 swept across the globe, causing increased labor shortages and further coronavirus-related restrictions, particularly in China, which is Starbucks’ fastest-rising market, which was discussed in the company’s conference call.

The move marks the second time in just four months that the company has hiked prices, having also increased menu item costs in October 2021, reports The New York Times — and more price rises are on the way this year, according to Starbucks executives.

“Although demand was strong, this pandemic has not been linear and the macro-environment remains dynamic as we experienced higher-than-expected inflationary pressures, increased costs due to Omicron, and a tight labor market,” said Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and CEO.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/u-s-world/starbucks-raising-prices-to-offset-soaring-costs/

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Starbucks raising prices to offset soaring costs  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
handcuffs wide angle

High School Student Arrested For Murder Of Baltimore…

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 1.
01.01.70
Cracked Car Windshield

Fourth Victim Dies After Head-On Crash In Bel…

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 
01.01.70
Morgan State University

Lockdown Issued At Morgan State University Due To…

The campus is closed for the day.
10.13.34
Photos
Close