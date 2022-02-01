77% Of Students At A Baltimore High School Read At An Elementary Level

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The students need our help.

For years, we have heard about school systems just passing along students from one grade to the next. In a recent report through Project Baltimore, it revealed that 77% of students at Patterson High are reading at an Elementary school level.

The results were received from the iReady assessment. The iReady assessments are tests given to Baltimore City students to determine which level the students should be placed.

The educator, who didn’t want to be identified, shared with Project Baltimore that “Our children deserve better. They really do. As a whole, the system has failed them.”

