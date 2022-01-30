2019 Miss USA And ‘Extra’ Host Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30 From Suspected Suicide, Family Expresses ‘Devastation And Great Sorrow’

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday evening news broke of the tragic passing of Extra host and attorney Cheslie Kryst. Born Cheslie Corrinne Kryst in Jackson, Mich., she was a growing influence in entertainment and beauty news and commentary. The 2019 Miss USA winner also finished in the top 10 in the Miss Universe competition that year.

According to accounts, Kryst was identified as the woman who jumped from a Midtown apartment building in New York City Sunday morning. Police sources told the Daily News that Kryst jumped from the 29th floor of her building. The outlet noted she reportedly left a note and posted on her Instagram account a picture of herself with the caption that reads, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

With barely anytime to process the information, Kryst’s family released a statement describing her as “a great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” read the statement. “But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”

She just appeared on SiriusXM The Pulse discussing all things pop culture.

https://twitter.com/SXMThePulse/status/1487025723424624645?s=20&t=q3RwgSYB35B3omH2QlABSw

Kryst received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and her juris doctor and master’s of business administration from Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Kryst made history in 2019 alongside four other Black women beauty pageant titleholders. It marked the first year that Black women held all five major titles. Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris, Miss America Nia Franklin, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, and Miss World Toni-Ann Singh

Kryst was also a host for “Extra.” The show expressed condolences to her friends and loved ones in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken,” read the statement. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

In Dec. 2021, Kryst was a correspondent at the 70th Miss Universe competition.

Losing a loved one can be tough under the most ordinary of circumstances, but suicide can often complicate people’s grief. In Nov. 2021, NBC reported that a CDC report found suicide rates had increased for young people aged 25-34. Experts said it was difficult to pinpoint a specific reason for the increase, given suicide is often a “complex event.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with harmful thoughts or emotional distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also chat online.

SEE ALSO:

Remembering Fashion Icon André Leon Talley’s Legacy On Race, In His Own Words

‘A Real One’: Legal Analyst Midwin Charles Passes Away At 47

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2022 9 photos Launch gallery Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2022 1. André Leon Talley, 73 Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. The National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - Cheryl A. Hickmon It is with great sorrow that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. President Hickmon transitioned peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness. #DST1913 pic.twitter.com/ZDO40chFw8 — dstinc1913 (@dstinc1913) January 20, 2022 2 of 9 3. American Basketball Player - Lusia Harris Lusia Harris was also a member of the first-ever women's silver medal Olympic team in 1976.



She was the team's leading scorer and rebounder. pic.twitter.com/3w56COnJQW — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 3, 2021 3 of 9 4. Brigadier General Charles McGee - Dulles, VA Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Ronnie Spector Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. James Mtume, Grammy award-winning musician Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Lani Guinier, civil rights attorney Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Jessie Lee Daniels, of the Force MD's Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Max Julien, actor Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022 Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2022 [caption id="attachment_4281274" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Massachusetts State Senator William Owens (center) addresses a press conference in City Hall Plaza in Boston on April 6, 1976. | Source: Boston Globe / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. ET, Jan. 25, 2022 While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. That was true for Bill Owens, a real-life trailblazer who was the first Black state senator in Massachusetts history and a civil rights icon in his own right in the Boston area who notably tried to gain traction on the topic of reparations for Massachusetts residents who are descendants of enslaved Black people in the U.S. Owens died on Saturday at the age of 84. The Boston Globe reported that Owens had recently been in declining health, including testing positive for COVID-19. However, an official cause of death was not immediately reported. While Owens was born in Alabama, he put his roots down in Boston, from where the Democrat launched a successful bid for state representative in 1973 before his historic election to the state senate in 1975, a position in which he served multiple terms until his retirement in 1992. [protected-iframe id="3e1d203e0c737584a0982a734b12b0bd" /] Not only did Owens graduate from high school in Boston, but he also attended and graduated from Boston University, Harvard University and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He also lived in Mattapan, a predominately Black neighborhood in Boston. Aside from the aforementioned efforts for reparations, Owens was a tireless worker on behalf of Black Boston. U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, who described himself as Owens' friend of 50 years, offered a glimpse into the important work the late politician achieved in his life. "From the beginning of his career, he fought to ensure that Black families and workers got the rights and representation denied to them," Markey said of Owens in a statement emailed to NewsOne on Monday afternoon after news of the death broke. "He fought to become the first Black State Senator just like he fought for housing justice, for reparations, for Roxbury Community College, and for equal opportunity for all people of color. He learned the lessons of our nation’s history, rewrote them, and then taught the-powers-that-be from his own textbook on building political and economic power." Owens was ahead of his time when it came to the topic of reparations. While there is currently a national movement to secure reparations, Owens prioritized Black Massachusetts residents in the late 1980s in part because he said the state benefitted monetarily and otherwise from the slave trade. “You can call it racism if you wish, but it’s the result of what happened during slavery,” Owens famously said at the time. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives we've lost in 2022.

2019 Miss USA And ‘Extra’ Host Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30 From Suspected Suicide, Family Expresses ‘Devastation And Great Sorrow’ was originally published on newsone.com