Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People Feel Less “Discomfort” During Lessons About Historic Racism

The topic of Critical Race Theory is one that can be very confusing at times, specifically when it comes to those who denounce it simply off the strength that it teaches us about real-life racism enacted on Black people by way of our white counterparts. You can probably guess that most people who detest it are, in no surprise, white themselves.

It now appears that a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what’s described as “discomfort” when addressing past discrimination, that is if Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has his way.

As reported by AP News, DeSantis is backing the bill that takes aim at critical race theory without naming it specifically. Surprisingly enough, he’s already gotten approval by the Senate Education Committee. democrats on the other have pushed back against it as unnecessary in nature, even calling for real-life examples where teachers told students or businesses expressed to employees that they were racist simply for being white.

More on the bill and it’s variety of responses below, via AP News:

“‘This bill’s not for Blacks, this bill was not for any other race. This was directed to make whites not feel bad about what happened years ago,’ said state Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is Black. ‘At no point did anyone say white people should be held responsible for what happened, but what I would ask my white counterparts is, are you an enabler of what happened or are you going to say we must talk about history?’

DeSantis held a news conference last month in which he called critical race theory ‘crap,’ and said he would seek legislation that would allow parents to sue schools and employees to sue employers if they were subject to its teachings.”

Critical Race Theory, in theory, centers on the teachings that racism is systemic throughout majority of institutions in America that hope to keep white people at an advantage in society. Those who argue against it say it’s a practice to make white people feel racist based on the acts of their ancestors, with a part of the bill even stating, “An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex. An individual should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race.”

Republican Sen. Manny Diaz, a sponsor of the billed being referred to as “Individual Freedom,” says it’s less about trying to erase the racism done throughout American history and more to put an end to people being blamed for “sins of the past.”

Let us know what you think when it come to this proposed bill and Critical Race Theory in general: valid argument or just a way to promote revisionist history when it comes to America’s history of racism?

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People Feel Less “Discomfort” During Lessons About Historic Racism was originally published on blackamericaweb.com