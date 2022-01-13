Celebrity News
Deon Lendore, Former Olympic Track Star and Texas A&M Coach, Dies In Car Accident

The track and field community suffered a tragic loss recently with the death of Deon Lendore, a three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago that died this week as a victim of a three-vehicle car crash in Texas.

The 28-year-old Black Olympic track star was reportedly driving in Milam County when he veered toward the center line and allegedly sideswiped traffic in the opposite direction. The mishap caused him to crash head-on with another car and unfortunately was pronounced dead at the scene. Surprisingly enough, the 65-year-old woman in the opposite vehicle managed to survive with “incapacitating injuries.” The third vehicle involved didn’t appear to have injured passengers.

More on Lendore’s successful track career in college and the Olympics below, via Yahoo! Sports:

“Lendore was a three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago, and participated in the past three summer Games. He won a bronze medal in 2012, anchoring the island nation’s 4×400-meter relay in London. That relay team finished eighth at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

He was a 12-time All-American in college at Texas A&M, where he was currently serving as a volunteer coach. He won five indoor and outdoor national titles with the Aggies.”

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee expressed deep condolences via a post on Facebook in response to losing one of their own, referring to Lendore as an inspiration for representing the Caribbean country with  “pride, honor , patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many.”

Check out the tribute post below, and please keep the loved ones and fans of Deon Lendore in your prayers at this time:

 

While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021     On January 6, P-Funk members Bootsie Collins and George Clinton confirmed the death of one their own. One of P-Funk’s original vocalists, Calvin Simon, has died at age 79. Bootsie and George took to social media to announce their friend’s passing. https://www.instagram.com/p/CYclmo2AAcr/ George, Bootsie, and the rest of the 15 member crew of Parliament/Funkadelic have known each other for a long time. Calvin Simon in particular has been with the group since the late 50s. Calvin trained his voice at age 13, while working in a barber shop. The first group he joined were The Crystals, before meeting the boys of Parliament. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives we’ve lost in 2022.

Deon Lendore, Former Olympic Track Star and Texas A&M Coach, Dies In Car Accident

