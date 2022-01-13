Baltimore DPW Shifting To A Bi-Weekly Recycling Schedule Starting Next Week

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff, the Baltimore Department of Public Works is shifting to a bi-weekly recycling schedule.

It gets underway January 18. In the first week, neighborhoods north of North Avenue will get their recycling collected on their normal day. That means, if crews come by your house normally on Wednesdays, they will still show up on Wednesday. After the first week, neighborhoods north of North Avenue won’t have their recycling picked up again until the week of February 1-4.

Residents living south of North Avenue will have recycling picked up on the week of January 25-28 and again on the week of February 8-11.

“I want to thank Baltimore City residents for their patience as we have had to make hard choices while trying to navigate staffing challenges made worse by this recent spike in COVID-19 cases,” said Director Jason W. Mitchell. “This change to bi-weekly recycling collections will help the Department manage for the long-term. These modifications are essential to stabilize operations and ensure consistent, predictable, and sustainable services for residents.”

DPW said over the last month it has experienced “severe staffing shortages” due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. During the holidays, in a seven-day period, an average of 228 employees were out. At one point, there were as many as 340 workers out.

People can also bring their recycling to five drop-off centers open Monday through Saturday:

Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road

Quarantine Road Landfill, 6100 Quarantine Road

Northwest Residential Drop-off Center, 2840 Sisson St.

Southwestern Residential Drop-off Center, 701 Reedbird Ave.

Eastern Residential Drop-off Center, 6101 Bowleys Lane

Source: CBS Baltimore

