National
HomeNational

Dr. Fauci Slams Rand Paul For False Claims Inspiring Threats Against Him

Dr. Fauci took the GOP Senator to task for fundraising off of false claims he made about the scientist in a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Top Health Officials Testify Before Senate Hearing

Source: Pool / Gettyfauic

The top infectious disease specialist in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, slammed Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) once again for making inflammatory statements about him during a Congressional hearing in Washington, D.C.

During the Senate Health, Education, Pensions and Labor Committee hearing discussing the present COVID-19 variants held on Tuesday (January 10th), Republican Senator Rand Paul accused Dr. Fauci of using his government position to defame three conservative academic professionals who didn’t share his viewpoints and opposed lockdowns in 2020. It was found that Fauci merely sent an email to colleagues containing a link to an article debunking “herd immunity” claims. “In usual fashion, Senator, you are distorting everything about me,” Fauci said to Paul. “There you go again. You just do the same thing every hearing.” Paul denied the accusations.

Dr. Fauci, showing some signs of being highly frustrated, went on to describe the Senator’s false claims as a distortion of reality and cited them as the fuel for threats made against his life and the lives of his family members. “What happens when [Paul] gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue,” Fauci stated, “is that all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there, and I have … threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me.” The doctor then pointed out that Paul is profiting off of the slanderous claims he’s making, noting that the Senator is using them as a fundraising strategy on his website where “Fire Dr.Fauci” is listed towards the top. “You can do $5, $10, $20, $100,” he said. “So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain.”

Senator Paul dismissed Fauci’s allegations, replying to him that it was “disappointing for you to suggest that people who dare to question you are responsible somehow for violent threats.”

Dr. Fauci Slams Rand Paul For False Claims Inspiring Threats Against Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Police Pursuit Ends In Car Crash In Columbia,…

Charges against the suspect are pending. 
01.01.70
Rubbish for recycling on a doorstep for collection

Baltimore DPW Shifting To A Bi-Weekly Recycling Schedule…

People can also bring their recycling to five drop-off centers open Monday through Saturday.
01.01.70
Closeup of flying red helicopter in contrast with blue sky

Maryland Medical Helicopter Crash Lands, Injuries Reported

The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services said the helicopter was based out of Hagerstown.
06.25.22
Photos
Close