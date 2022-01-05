WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Effective immediately, students enrolled in the Maryland School system must wear a mask when they enter the building. The State Legislative committee met early today to approve the emergency statewide regulation, in an attempt stop the spread of COVID and to keep students in the school building.

The Mask Mandate will last for 180 days starting today.

In a report released by MSDE last month, it stated that in order for the Mask Mandate to be lifted in a particular county or city, the vaccination rate would have to be at 80%. In addition, that particular county would also have to remain a low to moderate transmission rate.

Do you think kids wearing their mask while in school will help to stop the spread?

Mask Mandate For Schools Approved, Rule Starts Today was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: