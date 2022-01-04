WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Omicron Variant is making hosting live events much more difficult. So much so the Recording Academy is reportedly considering postponing this year’s Grammy Awards.

As spotted on Billboard Magazine the annual show is in danger of being rescheduled. An unidentified source that spoke exclusively to the trade publication says the chances of the affair being postponed is “looking likely.” But the Recording Academy say that no final decisions have been made with regards to possibly rescheduling. This would not be the first time the annual gala had to be shifted. In 2021 they bumped the event from its original date of January 31, 2021 to March 14 of that same year. Senior leader stated that “the deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles” as the main reasoning for the change of plans.

The 64th Grammys ceremony is currently due to take place at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California on Monday, January 31. Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Justin Bieber are among those leading the 2022 nominations with Jon Batiste being the frontrunner with 11 nods. Trevor Noah has been slotted again to be host.

Photo: David Crotty

Recording Academy Likely To Postpone 2022 Grammy Awards Due To Omicron Variant was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: