Podcasts: Lunch with Labor
HomePodcasts: Lunch With Labor

Lunch with Labor: 12-14-2021

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

Playback and listen anytime.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

34-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot In Northwest Baltimore

A 34-year-old woman is dead after she was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore.
01.01.70
Sliding doors of emergency room in hospital

Maryland Hospital Association Wants Gov. Larry Hogan To…

With hospitals nearly full and emergency departments stretched thin, the Maryland Hospital Association is urging Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate…
01.01.70

Baltimore County Indoor Mask Mandate Back In Effect

With the increase of COVID cases Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski decided to reinstate the indoor mask mandate! As of…
01.01.70
Photos
Close