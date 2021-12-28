Wheww! What an amazing winning streak for the Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins made NFL record history by massively beating the New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday night.
As the Dolphins triumphed their seventh consecutive win, it made Miami the first team to have a seven-game winning streak and a seven-game losing streak in the same season. The Dolphins had began the 2021 season with a 17-16 victory against the New England Patriots, then lost the next seven games before gliding into their winning streak.
While the Dolphin team as a whole made history, so did Miami’s wide receiver Jaylen Waddle ! Straight from Alabama, Waddle was the first-round draft pick that missed the Dolphins’ last game on COVID restrictions but then returned like a wrecking ball with 10 receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown against the Saints.
Jaylen Waddle after the game said, “As far as importance, I wouldn’t say it’s like something I got my mind focused on. I’m all for it as long as it comes with some wins. It would obviously be pretty cool, cause NFL is a special league so anything in this league to have a record in is always big.”
The Dolphins are using their weapon, Jaylen Waddle every which way they can and the proof is clearly in the pudding.
RELATED: Meet Ian Book, New Orleans Saints Rookie QB [Photos]
RELATED: Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft Picks
Jaylen Waddle Brings Miami Dolphins to 7th Straight Victory was originally published on rnbphilly.com