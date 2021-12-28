Jaylen Waddle Brings Miami Dolphins to 7th Straight Victory

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Wheww! What an amazing winning streak for the Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins made NFL record history by massively beating the New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday night.

As the Dolphins triumphed their seventh consecutive win, it made Miami the first team to have a seven-game winning streak and a seven-game losing streak in the same season. The Dolphins had began the 2021 season with a 17-16 victory against the New England Patriots, then lost the next seven games before gliding into their winning streak.

While the Dolphin team as a whole made history, so did Miami’s wide receiver Jaylen Waddle ! Straight from Alabama, Waddle was the first-round draft pick that missed the Dolphins’ last game on COVID restrictions but then returned like a wrecking ball with 10 receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown against the Saints.

Jaylen Waddle after the game said, “As far as importance, I wouldn’t say it’s like something I got my mind focused on. I’m all for it as long as it comes with some wins. It would obviously be pretty cool, cause NFL is a special league so anything in this league to have a record in is always big.”

Waddle has broken the Miami rookie receiving yard record with 941 yards, originally held by Chris Chambers with 883 yards in 2001. With 2 more games left for the season, It’s expected for him to pass the 1000 yard marker before the end of the season.

“I’m not a genie, so I’m not gonna say that I did foresee that in Jaylen’s future, said Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when asked if he saw this kind of success from Waddle so early on. “I knew that he had a lot of potential, of course, just being able to play with him at Alabama and then also the OTAs that we’ve had together and leading up into training camp, he’s done a really good job. You can just see his development within his understanding of coverages, his understanding of getting open fast against man coverage and then blitz-man, and so forth. I think he’s done a great job for us.”

The Dolphins are using their weapon, Jaylen Waddle every which way they can and the proof is clearly in the pudding.

