Fetty Wap Pinched At Newark Airport On Warrant

Fetty Wap can’t win for losing. The “Trap Queen” rapper was arrested at Newark Airport on an outstanding warrant.

Rolling Stone first reported that Fetty got pinched at Newark Liberty International Airport, after an ankle monitor alert, on Friday afternoon (Dec. 17).

The irony is this arrest isn’t even tied to the whole drug trafficking thing Fetty Wap has been accused of by the Feds.

“Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” said a spokesperson for the Port Authority PD to Rolling Stone. “An active warrant was identified and the suspect was then transported to our [Central Police Desk], which is our main checkpoint for arrest processing.”

Fetty found himself in cuffs due to a public nuisance charge.

About two months ago, Fetty was arrested by the FBI just before he was set to perform at Rolling Loud New York. According to the Feds, the New Jersey rapper is involved in an opioid drug ring. Nevertheless, he was able to be released on band, and an ankle monitor, and is still able to perform.

Fetty Wap was released shortly after his release. The struggle continues.

