The recent coronavirus surge in the United States due to the Omicron variant has struck Congress, as Senator Elizabeth Warren(D-MA) and Senator Cory Booker(D-NJ) have announced they’ve tested positive.

Senator Warren shared the news of her test coming back positive for COVID-19 on Sunday (December 19th) through her Twitter account. Warren, who had a celebrated run for the Democratic nomination for President in 2020, stated that she had tested negative earlier in the week but tested positive as “a breakthrough case”, adding that she had recently received her booster shot.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated and boosted,” she wrote, urging anyone who hadn’t done so to get vaccinated and boosted.

Hours after the Massachusetts senator shared her news, Senator Booker took to Twitter to share that he also had tested positive for COVID-19, after feeling the effects of symptoms the previous day. “Fortunately, my symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted,” he said.

Both Warren and Booker are back at home after the Senate entered into a recess period for the holidays. This was a scheduled recess period after a week that saw the two working with other Democratic senators to try to pass the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social & environmental infrastructure bill this past week. Neither of them elaborated further on where they might have possibly contracted the virus. According to recent data provided by the Center For Disease Control, 61.4% of Americans are currently fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 77% having least gotten one shot.

COVID-19 Hits Congress Hard Over Weekend, Senators Warren & Booker Test Positive was originally published on hiphopwired.com

